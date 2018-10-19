Michael L. Shelton

Michael L. Shelton, CFA, CPA, is Senior Research Analyst and Portfolio Manager at Nicholas Company, Inc. He has 22 years of industry experience. He has been at Nicholas Company for 12 years. He is Lead Portfolio Manager at the Nicholas Equity Income Fund, Inc., and Co-Portfolio Manager at the Nicholas Fund, Inc. Mr. Shelton has a depth of knowledge following years of covering the health care, technology and industrial sectors. Prior to joining Nicholas Company, Mr. Shelton worked for the Department of Defense Financing and Accounting Service as a financial analyst. He spent three years with Robert W. Baird as a research analyst and at McDonald Investments for one year focusing on health care companies. Before starting his investment career, he worked with Ernst & Young as an auditor and tax consultant.