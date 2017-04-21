Panna Sharma

Panna Sharma is President and Chief Executive Officer of Cancer Genetics, Inc. Mr. Sharma became a member of the company’s board of directors and Chief Executive Officer in May of 2010. Mr. Sharma was at TSG Partners, a specialty life sciences consultancy and advisory company, from 2001 to 2010, where he was the Managing Partner and Founder. At TSG, he led the development of strategic initiatives, corporate growth strategy and corporate turnarounds for both public and private life sciences and health care companies. He also led over 70 buy- and sell-side transactions for life sciences, health care, and biotech and diagnostics companies. At TSG, he established the Global Diagnostics Index, the Global Biotools Index and several other life science capital markets indices that are still used in the life science industry. Prior to founding TSG, Mr. Sharma was the Chief Strategy Officer for iXL Enterprises, Inc., a publicly listed business consultancy where he led strategy development and acquisition activity, and was part of the management team that aided in taking the company public in June 1999. At iXL, he also managed the specialty e-business strategy practices group that grew from under $4 million in revenue in 1998 to over $75 million in 2000. From 1996 to 1998, Mr. Sharma was a partner at Interactive Solutions, Inc., a marketing and strategy consultancy focused on health care and financial services in Cambridge, Massachusetts, that was sold to Omnicom, Inc., one of the largest global market analysis and marketing companies. Prior to that time, Mr. Sharma served as a consultant to Putnam Investment Management, LLC and Bank of America Corporation. Mr. Sharma has also served on the board of directors of EpicEdge, a health-care- and government-focused IT services firm, from 2001 to 2003 and as Chairman of the advisory board for EndoChoice, a global leader for the gastrointestinal treatment market, from 2008 to 2010, which was eventually sold to Boston Scientific. Mr. Sharma attended Boston University from 1987 to 1992 in the University Professor’s Program.