Bimal Shah

Shah, Bimal

Bimal Shah is an Associate Portfolio Manager for Thornburg Investment Management, Inc. He joined the firm in 2014 as an Equity Research Analyst and was promoted to Associate Portfolio Manager in 2016. Prior to his joining Thornburg, Mr. Shah was a senior investment analyst at Waterstone Capital Management and a research analyst at Macquarie Securities Group. He also held various management positions at Citigroup in New York. Mr. Shah began his career as an associate at Standard & Poor’s. He holds an MBA from the University of Maryland.

