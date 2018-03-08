Joel Sendek

Joel Sendek is the Chief Financial Officer at Spero Therapeutics, Inc., in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Mr. Sendek has more than 25 years of experience in the life sciences sector, including 18 years as a senior sellside research analyst covering biotechnology. Prior to joining Spero, Mr. Sendek was the Chief Financial Officer at Forward Pharma A/S, where he helped lead a $235 million IPO in 2014. As an analyst, he served as a managing director at Stifel Financial Corp., where he led the firm’s health care equity research group, and previously, he was a managing director at Lazard, where he established the firm’s health care equity research effort. Prior to his career in equity research, Mr. Sendek worked as a senior director of corporate development at Progenics Pharmaceuticals and as an investment banking analyst at Goldman Sachs. Mr. Sendek holds a B.A. in biochemistry from Rice University.