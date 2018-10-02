Raghuram Selvaraju

Raghuram Selvaraju, Ph.D., MBA, is Managing Director of Equity Research and Senior Healthcare Analyst at H.C. Wainwright & Co, LLC, Research Division. Dr. Selvaraju has served in these roles since August 2015. He focuses on health care research at the firm. He was previously employed at Rodman & Renshaw Research, which he had rejoined. Earlier, Dr. Selvaraju started his sellside Research Analyst career at Rodman & Renshaw in 2005. Prior to rejoining Rodman, he served as a Managing Director and Senior Healthcare Analyst at MLV & Co LLC, Research Division. Dr. Selvaraju was employed at MLV between November 2014 and August 2015. He covered the biotechnology, specialty pharmaceuticals and diagnostics space within the health care sector at the firm. Prior to this, Dr. Selvaraju served as Managing Director, Head of Healthcare Equity Research and Senior Analyst at Aegis Capital Corporation between March 2012 and November 2014. Before that, he served as a Senior Vice President in Equity Research and Senior Biotechnology Analyst at Morgan Joseph TriArtisan LLC, Research Division from May 2011 to March 2012. From mid-2010 to March 2011, Dr. Selvaraju served as a Senior Equity Research Analyst covering the biotechnology and pharmaceuticals sectors at NOBLE Capital Markets, Inc., Research Division. From 2009 to 2010, he served as the Senior Vice President and Head of Healthcare Equity Research at Hapoalim Securities USA, Inc., Research Division, covering biotechnology, specialty pharmaceuticals, molecular analytics and diagnostics. Prior to entering the equity research field on Wall Street, Dr. Selvaraju started his career at the Serono Pharmaceutical Research Institute in 2000. He served as a technician and pharmaceutical researcher at the firm until 2004. Dr. Selvaraju designed models and user interfaces for analysis of gene expression data from quantitative real-time RT-PCR; led multidisciplinary teams developing animal models to identify novel therapeutic products; and discovered the first novel protein candidate. He has nearly 15 years’ worth of experience in health care equity research. Dr. Selvaraju has served as Chairman of THERAMetrics Holding AG, now known as Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, since June 2, 2016. He has nearly two decades of total experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors. Dr. Selvaraju is widely quoted in national publications such as Barron’s and The Wall Street Journal, as well as health care industry publications such as The Pink Sheet, BioWorld Today and BioCentury, and has appeared numerous times on Bloomberg, CNBC, Business News Network and BTV to comment on drug development trends, health care reform policy, and pharma and biotech merger and acquisition. He has published articles in leading peer-reviewed journals, presented research at various international scientific conferences and is a co-inventor on several drug patents. Dr. Selvaraju has published sector reports on Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis, stroke, orphan neurological disorders and some of the most extensive Wall Street research on United States health care reform policy. He has been ranked on StarMine for earnings accuracy since 2010 and also by The Wall Street Journal’s Best on the Street survey on the basis of portfolio return performance in 2006. Dr. Selvaraju has been ranked by StarMine for earnings accuracy as well as The Wall Street Journal’s Best on the Street survey for his stock-picking performance. While at Serono Pharmaceutical Research Institute, he became the youngest-ever recipient of the Serono Pharmaceutical Research Institute’s Inventorship Award for exceptional innovation and creativity in 2003. Dr. Selvaraju graduated in 1999 with a Bachelor of Science in biological sciences and technical writing from Carnegie Mellon University, a Ph.D. in cellular immunology and molecular neuroscience in 2004, a Master of Science in molecular biology from the University of Geneva in Switzerland in 2001 on the basis of his drug development research and an MBA from Cornell University’s accelerated one-year program for scientists and engineers in 2005.