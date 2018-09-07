Stacey L. Sears

Stacey L. Sears is Senior Vice President and a member of the Small Cap Portfolio Management team since 2002 at Emerald Advisers LLC. Ms. Sears has been employed by Emerald since 1992 and maintains research coverage of the retail, apparel, consumer goods and consumer technology companies and is primarily responsible for Emerald’s portfolio-management-related client communications. She has been quoted in Fortune, Money, the Dow Jones News Service and various regional newspapers. Ms. Sears received a B.S. in business administration from Millersville University and an MBA from Villanova University.