Seaberg, John W.

John W. Seaberg is Executive Chairman of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. Mr. Seaberg has over 25 years of experience in the mining industry spanning a wide array of positions with a focus on capital markets and strategic relationships. Mr. Seaberg completed a Bachelor of Science and Business Administration at Colorado State University, which he followed up with a Master of Business Administration from the University of Denver. Mr. Seaberg was appointed to the board in June 2018 and serves as the board’s Executive Chairman. From 2015 to 2018, Mr. Seaberg acted as Senior Vice President, Strategic Relations for Klondex Mines and was responsible for executing the company’s global investor relations strategy. In his 10 years with Newmont Mining from 2003 to 2013, the world’s second-largest gold producer, Mr. Seaberg served several roles, including Vice President of Investor Relations and Director of Corporate Development. Prior to his tenure with Newmont, Mr. Seaberg spent six years with Apex Silver Mines Corporation, a silver producer, serving as Controller and Treasurer.

Interview with the Executive Chairman: Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)
November 30, 2018

