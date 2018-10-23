Schwartz, Phillip

The Wall Street Transcript
Phillip Schwartz, Ph.D., is Chief Executive Officer of Entera Bio Ltd. Dr. Schwartz has more than 20 years of biotech and pharmaceutical industry experience. He has served as CEO and director of the board of directors of Entera since its inception in 2010. Previously, he held multiple positions in medical affairs, business development and clinical trial development at Serono and served in a number of roles at Endo Pharmaceuticals. He also served as a consultant to more than 20 large biotech and pharmaceutical companies and a number of venture capital firms. Dr. Schwartz has multiple publications in tier-one peer-reviewed journals and has presented papers at numerous international conferences. Dr. Schwartz completed his B.A. in psychology and architecture at Columbia University. He then studied and worked in neurobiology with Nobel Laureate Professor Torsten Wiesel of the Rockefeller University. After completing his project, Dr. Schwartz studied immunology and autoimmune diseases with Professor Irun Cohen at the Weizmann Institute, receiving his M.S. in 1991. In 1997, Dr. Schwartz received his Ph.D. in developmental neurobiology and medicine from Harvard Medical School.

