Schwab, Peter

Peter Schwab, CFA, is Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager of the Pax High Yield Bond Strategies at Pax World Management LLC. Prior to joining the company, Mr. Schwab was a Managing Director on the High Yield Bond and Loan Team at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. He joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management as a Senior Sector Analyst in 2000 and was promoted to Director of High Yield Research in 2010. Mr. Schwab has a Bachelor of Arts in history and economics from Union College and a Master of Business Administration in finance from Columbia Business School.