Schumacher, Richard

Richard Schumacher is the Founder of Pressure BioSciences, Inc., the fourth publicly traded company that he has founded or co-founded. He has been a director of Pressure BioSciences since the formation of its legacy business, Boston Biomedica, Inc., in 1978. He has been CEO and President of Pressure BioSciences since September 2004. He previously was CEO and Chairman of Boston Biomedica from 1992 to February 2003 and as President from 1986 to August 1999. Mr. Schumacher was Director of Infectious Disease Services for Clinical Sciences Laboratory, a New England-based medical reference laboratory, from 1986 to 1988. From 1972 to 1985, Mr. Schumacher was employed by the Center for Blood Research, a nonprofit medical research institute associated with Harvard Medical School. Mr. Schumacher received a B.S. degree in zoology from the University of New Hampshire.

