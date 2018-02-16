Schultz, TJ

The Wall Street Transcript
TJ Schultz is a Managing Director at RBC Capital Markets. Mr. Schultz joined RBC Capital Markets in 2008 and brings over 15 years of equity research and management consulting experience to the master limited partnership team, primarily focused on midstream energy partnerships. He was an Institutional Investor “Best Up and Comer” in 2012 and 2013 and appeared on the Institutional Investor All-America Research Team in 2017. Prior to joining RBC Capital Markets, Mr. Schultz worked for a Texas-based investment bank, focusing on yield-oriented investments across the energy and health care sectors. He also spent five years as a management consultant with Alvarez & Marsal and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Schultz holds an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin and a BBA in finance from Southern Methodist University. He is a CFA charterholder.

Midstream Entities Gravitate to Self-Funding Models
February 16, 2018

