Matt Schreiber

Matt Schreiber is President and Chief Investment Strategist of WBI Investments, as well as a voting member of WBI’s Investment Committee and an owner of the firm. Mr. Schreiber is responsible for the day-to-day oversight of WBI’s business operations. As Chief Investment Strategist, Mr. Schreiber’s responsibilities include market and economic analysis, portfolio strategy, and product design and development. Earlier, Mr. Schreiber was Vice President of Business Development and adviser to the Investment Committee from 2007 to 2012. As Vice President of Business Development, Mr. Schreiber expanded distribution from one independent broker/dealer partner to banks, wirehouses and institutional clients. Mr. Schreiber received a bachelor’s degree in history and a Master of Education from the University of South Carolina.