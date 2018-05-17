The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

James P. Schier

Schier, James P.

James P. Schier, CFA, is a Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at Guggenheim Investments. He joined the predecessor firm, Security Investors LLC, in 1995. Prior to joining the firm, he was a Portfolio Manager for Mitchell Capital Management from 1993 to 1995. From 1988 to 1993, he served as Vice President and Portfolio Manager for Fourth Financial Corporation. Prior to 1988, Mr. Schier served in various positions in the investment field for Stifel Financial Corp., Josephthal & Company and Mercantile Trust Company. Mr. Schier earned a Bachelor of Business from the University of Notre Dame and an MBA from Washington University. He earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Related Interviews:

Applying a Systematic Process to a Midcap Value Strategy
May 17, 2018

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)
Interview with the President and CEO: Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B)
Interview with the President and CEO: 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Assessing Equities on Valuation Factors and Company-Specific Catalysts
Applying a Systematic Process to a Midcap Value Strategy
Investing in Small and Medium-Sized Businesses with a Private Equity Approach
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
A Wide Variation in Performance of Insurance Companies
Auto Insurers are Improving the Most in the Insurance Sector
Negative Sentiment in Retail Weighing Down Shopping Center REITs
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 