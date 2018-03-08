Schaber, Christopher J.

The Wall Street Transcript
Dr. Christopher J. Schaber is presently Chairman, President and CEO of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX), a rare disease biotechnology company developing drug therapies for multiple orphan diseases, which includes a Phase III pivotal clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and a Phase III pivotal trial for oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. Dr. Schaber has spent his 28-year career dedicated to the development of drug therapies in rare diseases and areas of unmet medical need.

Interview with the Chairman, President & CEO: Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)
March 08, 2018

