Joseph Sardano

Joseph Sardano is CEO of Sensus Healthcare. He has spent more than 30 years in management and marketing — and has introduced and commercialized new technologies and services in many areas, including electronic brachytherapy, PET and PET/CT, SPECT, MRI, lithotripsy and digital radiography. Earlier, Mr. Sardano held leadership and management roles at CTI Molecular Imaging, GE Medical Systems, Siemens Medical Systems, Elscint Inc. and Toshiba America Medical Systems, among others.