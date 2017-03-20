Saleh

Peter Saleh, Managing Director, provides coverage of the restaurant sector at BTIG, LLC. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Saleh spent more than seven years covering restaurants at Telsey Advisory Group. Earlier in his career, he worked as an associate at Nollenberger Capital Partners covering footwear and apparel manufacturers. Prior to Nollenberger Capital Partners, Mr. Saleh worked for Cohen Specialists LLC as an Equity Specialist on the American Stock Exchange. He graduated from Rutgers University with a B.S. in finance, and received his MBA from Boston University School of Management with a concentration in finance and strategy.