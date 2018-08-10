Steven J. Rothenberg

Steven J. Rothenberg is Portfolio Manager of Steinberg Global Asset Management, Ltd. He joined Steinberg Global in 2015, having spent the past 27 years as a discretionary investment adviser for affluent families, individuals and business owners. Mr. Rothenberg’s professional experience includes Smith Barney Equity Management, First Manhattan Company, Harris Trust Private Bank and Cypress Capital Group. Most recently, Mr. Rothenberg was the Director of Research with Palm Beach-based Carl Domino, Inc. Throughout his career, Mr. Rothenberg has developed and practiced a research-intensive investment discipline. Mr. Rothenberg is a proponent of in-depth fundamental analysis and is inherently oriented toward a value approach in investment selection. Mr. Rothenberg is a graduate of Lehigh University and has completed several postgraduate programs in finance and investments with the New York Institute of Finance. Mr. Rothenberg and his wife live in West Palm Beach. They enjoy travel, snow skiing and paddle boarding. Mr. Rothenberg is also active in several charitable causes in the local community.