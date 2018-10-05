Lindsay A. Rosenwald

Lindsay A. Rosenwald, M.D., is Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fortress Biotech, Inc. Dr. Rosenwald has served as a member of the board of directors since October 2009, and as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fortress Biotech since December 2013. Dr. Rosenwald also serves as a director of Mustang Bio, Inc., Chairman of the board of directors of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc., and a director of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. From November 2014 to August 2015, he served as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. Dr. Rosenwald is also Co-Portfolio Manager and Partner of Opus Point Partners Management, LLC, or OPPM, an asset management firm in the life sciences industry, which he joined in 2009. Prior to that, from 1991 to 2008, he served as the Chairman of Paramount BioCapital, Inc. Over the last 25 years, Dr. Rosenwald has acted as a biotechnology entrepreneur and has been involved in the founding and recapitalization of numerous public and private biotechnology and life sciences companies. Dr. Rosenwald received his B.S. in finance from Pennsylvania State University and his M.D. from Temple University School of Medicine.