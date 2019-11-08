Rose, David

The Wall Street Transcript
David Rose, CFA, is a Senior Vice President, Senior Investment Officer and a Managing Director of Granahan Investment Management — GIM. He is also the Portfolio Manager for GIM’s Select Opportunities strategies, as well as overseeing a portion of the multimanaged small-cap and smid-cap portfolios. He joined GIM in 2015 with over 16 years’ industry experience, including as a portfolio manager for several highly ranked equity funds. Earlier, Mr. Rose was a partner with Furey Research Partners in Boston, where he conducted small-cap equity research for use by the firm’s investment manager clients. Previously, Mr. Rose spent much of his career as a portfolio manager with American Century Investments in Kansas City, Missouri, before moving to Pyramis Global Advisors in Smithfield, Rhode Island, to manage a new midcap fund. Mr. Rose received a master’s degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin at Madison and his B.S. in business administration from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.

