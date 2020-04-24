The Wall Street Transcript
Dan Romanoff

Dan Romanoff is an Equity Research Analyst that covers software at Morningstar. He spent the last 13 years on the buy side, most recently at Holland Capital Management, covering the technology and telecommunications sectors. Prior to that, Mr. Romanoff was a sellside analyst covering hardware and software stocks at both Credit Suisse and UBS. Mr. Romanoff has both an MBA and B.S. from the University of Illinois and is a CPA.

Quality Companies Are Best Positioned to Manage the Current Market
April 24, 2020

