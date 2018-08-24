Sorin Roibu

Sorin Roibu, CFA, is Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst of Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. Mr. Roibu co-manages Brandywine Global’s Global and International Opportunistic Equity strategies. He is responsible for research coverage of U.S. and global financial companies. Prior to joining Brandywine Global in May 2014, Mr. Roibu was a global equity analyst and Principal of Turner Investment Partners from 2011 to 2014 with a focus on global real estate, U.S. REITs, U.S. homebuilders and emerging-market banks; Senior Research Analyst, Vice President at Blackrock on their Global Opportunities team covering global financials from 2005 to 2011; and an investment banking analyst for Bank of America Securities from 2004 to 2005. He graduated summa cum laude with a B.S. in business administration from Drexel University and studied at the Academy of Economic Studies of Moldova. Mr. Roibu is a CFA charterholder.