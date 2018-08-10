The Wall Street Transcript
David L. Rogers

Rogers, David L.

David L. Rogers is a Co-Founder of Life Storage, Inc., and serves as the company’s Chief Executive Officer, a position he has held since 2012. Before assuming his current role, Mr. Rogers served as the company’s Chief Financial Officer and Secretary from 1995 to February 2012, Vice President of Finance of the company’s predecessor from 1988 to 1995, and Controller and Due Diligence Officer from 1984 to 1988. Prior to joining the company, Mr. Rogers spent seven years as an accountant and systems analyst in both the public and private sectors.

Related Interviews:

Interview with the Co-Founder and CEO: Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)
August 10, 2018

