Rodell, Timothy C.

Timothy C. Rodell, M.D., FCCP, is Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director of Aethlon Medical, Inc. Dr. Rodell joined Aethlon in December 2018 as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Previously, he was President, Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors of GlobeImmune, Inc. from 2002 until 2016 prior to a majority acquisition of the company. He remains a member of the GlobeImmune board of directors. During his over 30-year career in the biopharma industry, Dr. Rodell has built a wealth of experience in global product development, operations and financing, including raising over $300 million in domestic and foreign private and public financings. At GlobeImmune, Dr. Rodell led the company through the advancement of five products from the bench into human clinical trials and closed multiple financings, including an IPO and the establishment of two major corporate alliances. Prior to GlobeImmune, Dr. Rodell was President and Chief Executive Officer at RxKinetix, Inc. and has held senior management positions at OXIS International, Inc. and Cortech, Inc. Before moving to industry, Dr. Rodell practiced and taught as a faculty member at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. Dr. Rodell holds an M.D. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, is board certified in internal medicine and pulmonary medicine, and is a fellow of the American College of Chest Physicians.

Related Interviews:

Interview with the Interim CEO and Director: Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)
July 12, 2019

