David Robertson

David Robertson, CFA, is the CEO and lead Portfolio Manager for Arete Asset Management, LLC. Mr. Robertson has analyzed stocks for 30 years across a wide variety of sizes and styles. Early in his career, he worked on a sophisticated discounted cash flow valuation model that shaped his skill set and investment philosophy. He has worked at Allied Investment Advisers and BlackRock among other money management firms. He majored in math with extensive studies in economics and philosophy at Grinnell College. At Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management, he majored in finance, marketing and international business while completing the CFA program concurrently.