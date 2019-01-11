Ira D. Robbins

Ira D. Robbins is President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Valley National Bancorp. Mr. Robbins joined Valley Bank in 1996 as part of its Management Associate Program and has held several key positions throughout the bank for over 20 years. In 2009, he was awarded the title of First Senior Vice President and Treasurer and then was promoted to Executive Vice President in 2013. In 2016, Mr. Robbins was recognized for his invaluable contributions to the bank’s growth with a promotion to Senior Executive Vice President. In 2017, he was appointed as President of Valley National Bank and assumed the role of CEO in 2018. Mr. Robbins serves as a board member for the Jewish Vocational Service of MetroWest NJ — JVS — and is also a member of the Morris Habitat for Humanity Leadership Council. He is an active supporter of several other philanthropic organizations throughout the community as well. Mr. Robbins received a Bachelor of Science degree in finance and economics from Susquehanna University and received his Master of Business Administration degree in finance from Pace University. He is also a graduate of the Stonier Graduate School of Banking.