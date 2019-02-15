Ritchie Jr., David E.

David E. Ritchie

David E. Ritchie Jr., also known as Dave, has been the Chief Executive Officer and President at American River Bankshares and American River Bank since November 1, 2017. He started his banking career in 1986 at Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, including three years in the Sacramento Regional Commercial Banking Office. Mr. Ritchie worked in the Commercial Banking Group for 24 years, including as Executive Vice President responsible for the management of the Regional Commercial Banking Office in Irvine. He served as Executive Vice President and started the regional commercial banking office in Irvine, California, for OneWest Bank from November 2011 to June 2014. From June 2014 to October 2017, Mr. Ritchie served as Senior Vice President and Head of Regional Commercial Banking Office at U.S. Bank National Association. He has been a director of American River Bankshares and American River Bank since November 1, 2017. He has served on the board of directors of the San Juan Capistrano Chapter of Legatus and is Past Chairman of the board of directors of the Orangewood Children’s Foundation in Southern California, an organization he was involved with for 13 years, among many other community roles. He is currently President of the American River Bank Foundation and a board member of the Child Abuse Prevention Center. He attended University of Southern California and University of California, Irvine and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics.