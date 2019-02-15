Kevin P. Riley

Kevin P. Riley has been President and Chief Executive Officer of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. since September 2015. Previously, he served for two years as an Executive Vice President and the Chief Financial Officer of the company. He has been a member of the board of directors since September 2015. Mr. Riley leads First Interstate Bank with expertise drawn from more than 30 years of experience in the banking industry. Prior to joining the organization, he was an Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Berkshire Hills Bancorp in Massachusetts, and he served in various executive-level positions with KeyCorp. Mr. Riley earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts.