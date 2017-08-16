Stuart Rigby

Stuart Rigby is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst at Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC. Mr. Rigby is a Portfolio Manager of the Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund — GPROX. He is also a Senior Research Analyst with a specialty focus on the technology sector globally.Mr. Rigby joined the company in 2012 after receiving an MBA from Cornell University. During his graduate program, Mr. Rigby interned at Epic Ventures and Opteris. Prior to that, Mr. Rigby spent two years as a Product Manager at Alliance Health Networks — social internet — and four years as a software engineer at Intelisum — 3D software. Mr. Rigby graduated magna cum laude from Westminster College with a B.S. in computer science and minors in spanish and economics. He earned an MBA from Cornell University with an emphasis in finance and private equity.