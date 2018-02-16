Richardson, Tristan

The Wall Street Transcript
Tristan Richardson is Vice President and Equity Research Analyst of ‎SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. Tristan Richardson joined the firm in 2014 as Vice President covering the midstream/MLP sector. Previously, Mr. Richardson was a research analyst at D.A. Davidson & Co. in Portland, Oregon, covering energy infrastructure and oilfield services firms. Prior to this role, he supported coverage of the engineering and construction sector as a research associate. Mr. Richardson earned a B.S. in both economics and finance at Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas. He is located in SunTrust Robinson Humphrey’s Houston offices.

Rightsized Balance Sheets Creating Opportunities in the Midstream Space
February 16, 2018

