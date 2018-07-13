Rhodes, Ryan

The Wall Street Transcript
Ryan Rhodes is President and Chief Executive Officer of Restoration Robotics, Inc. Mr. Rhodes joined Restoration Robotics in July 2016. He brings over 25 years’ experience in marketing, sales and leadership in the medical device industry. Prior to joining Restoration Robotics, he spent over 13 years at Intuitive Surgical Inc., the market leader in surgical robotics. While at Intuitive, he held several positions of increasing responsibility, including Vice President of World-Wide Clinical Marketing, Senior Director of World-Wide Marketing and Director of Marketing. Mr. Rhodes was a key architect of the company’s procedure market focus and development efforts, including the successful launch of the global Urology franchise. Prior to Intuitive Surgical, he spent over 11 years in various management positions in sales, marketing, professional education and market development at Ethicon Inc., a Johnson & Johnson Company. Mr. Rhodes holds a B.A. in public administration from San Diego State University.

