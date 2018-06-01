The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Will Rhind

Rhind, Will

Will Rhind is the Founder and CEO of GraniteShares, Inc., an independent exchange-traded fund, or ETF, issuer headquartered in New York City. Founded in 2016, GraniteShares seeks to launch innovative, disruptive ETFs that solve key issues for investors. Prior to GraniteShares, Mr. Rhind served as the CEO of World Gold Trust Services from 2013 to 2016 and a senior executive at ETF Securities from 2007 to 2013. He was also formerly a Principal at iShares and one of the original team members in Europe. Mr. Rhind hails from Aberdeen, Scotland, and is a graduate of the University of Bath in England.

Related Interviews:

Solving High Fees and Suboptimal Structures with Innovative ETFs
June 01, 2018

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)
Interview with the President and CEO: Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B)
Interview with the President and CEO: 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Solving High Fees and Suboptimal Structures with Innovative ETFs
Investing in Companies with Unique and In-Demand Products and Services
Looking at a Company’s Fundamentals from a Long-Term Perspective
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
A Wide Variation in Performance of Insurance Companies
Auto Insurers are Improving the Most in the Insurance Sector
Negative Sentiment in Retail Weighing Down Shopping Center REITs
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 