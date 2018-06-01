Will Rhind

Will Rhind is the Founder and CEO of GraniteShares, Inc., an independent exchange-traded fund, or ETF, issuer headquartered in New York City. Founded in 2016, GraniteShares seeks to launch innovative, disruptive ETFs that solve key issues for investors. Prior to GraniteShares, Mr. Rhind served as the CEO of World Gold Trust Services from 2013 to 2016 and a senior executive at ETF Securities from 2007 to 2013. He was also formerly a Principal at iShares and one of the original team members in Europe. Mr. Rhind hails from Aberdeen, Scotland, and is a graduate of the University of Bath in England.