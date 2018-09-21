The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Jay Rhame

Rhame, Jay

Jay Rhame is Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Reaves Asset Management. Mr. Rhame joined Reaves Asset Management as a full-time employee in 2005. He is an energy and utility analyst. He is a member of the portfolio management team and is on the risk management committee. He also is Co-Portfolio Manager of the Reaves Utilities ETF. Prior to his current role, Mr. Rhame was employed as one the firm’s traders. Mr. Rhame received a B.A. from St. Mary’s College of Maryland and is a CFA charterholder.

Related Interviews:

Managing an ETF Dedicated to the Utilities Sector
September 21, 2018

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS)
Interview with the President and CEO: Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO)
Interview with the CEO and Founder: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Waiting for the Market to Have a Vastly Different Opinion
Managing an ETF Dedicated to the Utilities Sector
Finding Good Ideas in All Market Conditions
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Smaller Industrials Able to Capitalize on Strong End-Market Demand
Demand Growth and Optimism in the Industrial Sector
A Positive Outlook on Smaller Defense Names
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 