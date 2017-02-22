Shawn Reynolds

Shawn Reynolds is Portfolio Manager of Van Eck Securities Corporation. Mr. Reynolds joined Van Eck in 2005. He currently serves as Portfolio Manager for Van Eck’s Global Hard Assets Strategy and Van Eck’s Hard Assets Hedge Strategy, and oversees the Global Hard Assets Team. He is responsible for company research and portfolio construction. Prior to joining Van Eck, he was employed at Petrie Parkman & Co. as an energy analyst covering U.S. oil and gas exploration and production companies. From 1991 to 2001, Mr. Reynolds served as an equity research analyst, covering North American, European and global energy companies out of New York, London and Australia with Goldman Sachs, Lehman Brothers, and Credit Suisse First Boston. Prior to his career in finance, Mr. Reynolds worked at Tenneco Oil Company from 1987 to 1989 as an exploration geologist. Mr. Reynolds was previously a board member of several private Latin American oil and gas exploration companies. He is a member of the Riverview Medical Center board of trustees and Meridian Health Pension and Investment Committee, and Former President of the board of trustees at the Rumson Country Day School. Mr. Reynolds received an MBA in finance from the Columbia Business School, Beta Gamma Sigma, an M.A. in petroleum geology from the University of Texas, Austin, Phi Kappa Kappa, and a B.S. in engineering from Cornell University. In 2000, he was chosen as The Wall Street Journal’s “Best on the Street” for E&P stock selection. Mr. Reynolds has also authored several technical geology articles in periodicals published by the American Association of Petroleum Geologists. He further appeared on CNBC and was quoted in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and Bloomberg Businessweek, among other notable media outlets.