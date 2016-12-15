Rory G. Retrievi

Rory G. Retrievi has served as President and CEO of Mid Penn Bank and parent company Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. since 2009, and has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry . Prior to his current position, Mr. Ritrievi served as Market President and Chief Lending Officer of Commerce Bank/Harrisburg N.A. An active member of his community, Mr. Ritrievi is a past member of the board of the Pennsylvania Association of Community Bankers and served as Chairman of its legislative committee. He also serves on Bishop McDevitt High School’s strategic planning committee and on Widener School of Law’s advisory group for business law. Throughout his career, Mr. Ritrievi has been designated with several honors including Widener University School of Law’s Distinguished Young Alumni, Central Penn Business Journal’s Forty Under 40, and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Man of the Year. Mr. Ritrievi holds a Juris Doctor from Widener University School of Law and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Pittsburgh.