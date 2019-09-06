Jacqueline Reeves

Jacqueline Reeves is Managing Director of Bell Rock Capital, LLC. She heads the firm’s research and portfolio strategy group. She is also a board member of the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce, a 2013 Diamond Award recipient, a 2010 recipient of the Chairman’s Award and chaired the 2011 Leadership Boca class. She is President of the Spirit of Giving network and a trustee board member with the YMCA of South Palm Beach County. Ms. Reeves was a Soroptimist Award recipient in 2013 and a Woman Volunteer of the Year nominee for the Junior League of Boca Raton in 2017. Ms. Reeves volunteers with the George Snow Scholarship Fund. Ms. Reeves is a member and Past President of the Junior League of Boca Raton as well as the Junior League of Boca Raton Endowment Fund. Ms. Reeves received the AIFA and PPMTM designations.