Reeves, Jacqueline

Jacqueline Reeves is Managing Director of Bell Rock Capital, LLC. She heads the firm’s research and portfolio strategy group. She is also a board member of the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce, a 2013 Diamond Award recipient, a 2010 recipient of the Chairman’s Award and chaired the 2011 Leadership Boca class. She is President of the Spirit of Giving network and a trustee board member with the YMCA of South Palm Beach County. Ms. Reeves was a Soroptimist Award recipient in 2013 and a Woman Volunteer of the Year nominee for the Junior League of Boca Raton in 2017. Ms. Reeves volunteers with the George Snow Scholarship Fund. Ms. Reeves is a member and Past President of the Junior League of Boca Raton as well as the Junior League of Boca Raton Endowment Fund. Ms. Reeves received the AIFA and PPMTM designations.

Designing Client-Centric Portfolios Based on Risk Profile and Duration
September 06, 2019

