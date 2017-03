Christopher J. Reed

Christopher J. Reed founded Reed’s, Inc. in 1987, and has served as the company’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer since its incorporation in 1991. Mr. Reed has been responsible for the company’s design and products, including the original product recipes, the proprietary brewing process and the packaging and marketing strategies. Mr. Reed received a B.S. in chemical engineering in 1980 from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.