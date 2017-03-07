The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Kumaraguru Raja

Raja, Kumaraguru

Kumaraguru Raja, Ph.D., MBA, is Vice President, Biotechnology Research at Noble Life Science Partners. Dr. Raja has significant experience as an Equity Analyst in the health care industry with a focus on biotechnology sector. Previously, he was an Senior Associate Analyst for over five years on the Citi Research biotechnology team that has been continuously ranked highly for biotechnology in the All-America Institutional Investor survey. Dr. Raja’s expertise includes bottom-up scientific, financial analysis on companies across therapeutic areas and spectrum of market capitalizations. Dr. Raja has strong quantitative, scientific background with in-depth biotechnology and health care industry knowledge leveraged to identify compelling investment opportunities. Dr. Raja has substantial experience working with leading U.S. institutional clients. He has deep knowledge of health care industry including drug development, intellectual property, FDA and EMA regulations, reimbursement coverage and clinical science. Dr. Raja conducted post-doctoral research at Mayo Clinic to understand the epigenetic causes of cancer and at Los Angeles Biomedical Research Institute to elucidate the molecular mechanisms concerning the role of human bone marrow stem cells in normal and leukemic hematopoiesis. He received his Ph.D. in biological sciences from Bowling Green State University and MBA from University of California, San Diego.

Related Interviews:

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman, the CFO and the CEO: National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NHLD)
Interview with the Wholesale Banking Executive: SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Principal Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:PFG)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Looking for Long-Term Structural Growth Stories
Finding Macro Opportunities in Emerging and Frontier Markets
Investing in Equities with an All-Cap Value Approach
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Matching Psychology with Reality in the Banking Sector
Individual Bank Performance as Important as Macro Environment
Asset Management Space Contends with Regulatory Issues and Passive Product Trends
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This