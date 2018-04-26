Jade Rahmani

Jade Rahmani is a Managing Director of Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., and is based in the firm’s New York office. Since joining the firm in May 2007, he has been a lead analyst on the mortgage finance team, responsible for covering residential and commercial mortgage investment companies, including the commercial real estate finance and homebuilding sector. Prior to joining KBW, Mr. Rahmani spent three years at Prudential Financial following aerospace, defense and other industrial companies. Mr. Rahmani holds a Master of Business Administration from New York University’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business, with an emphasis in finance and accounting as well as a co-major in entrepreneurship. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Michigan, with a concentration in both English and philosophy.