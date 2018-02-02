Brett Rabatin

Brett Rabatin, CFA, is a Senior Research Analyst at Piper Jaffray & Co. covering Southwest banks. Mr. Rabatin has been on the sellside since 1998, having worked for Sterne Agee, FTN Midwest and JC Bradford. Prior experience also includes an analyst position with Mercer Capital focusing on transaction advisory and valuation services for financial institutions. Mr. Rabatin was recognized as the number-one stock picker in The Wall Street Journal’s Best on The Street survey for banks and thrifts in 2002, among 97 analysts, and recognized as number two overall, all sectors, in 2003 in Forbes and StarMine. He was also the number-one earnings estimator in 2013 and number two in 2004 and 2011 within the bank/thrift sector.