Melody Prenner Bryant

Melody Prenner Bryant joined Gabelli Asset Management Company in 2018 as a Portfolio Manager and recently also joined the portfolio management team of the Gabelli ESG Fund in February 2019. Ms. Bryant has almost 30 years of experience as a Portfolio Manager, having begun her career as a security analyst for Oppenheimer Capital Corp. She then joined John A. Levin & Co., Inc. as a security analyst and subsequently became a portfolio manager, Co-Chairman and a member of the board of directors of BKF Capital, a holding company for the asset management firm. Following her time at Levin, Ms. Bryant then became a senior portfolio manager and managing director for Neuberger Berman, LLC, responsible for the firm’s institutional and wrap accounts and a member of Lehman Wealth Asset Management Committee. She then went on to oversee a $10 billion equity portion of a sovereign wealth fund, responsible for all matters that pertained to managing the relationships with external managers, their selection, portfolio structure and conformance to investment policy. In 2009, Ms. Bryant joined Kempner Asset Management, a family office, as research analyst, portfolio manager and partner. In 2014, Ms. Bryant joined Trevor Stewart Burton & Jacobsen Inc., a New York-based RIA as a managing director and Chief Investment Officer. She received her B.A. in political science from The State University of New York at Binghamton, Binghamton, New York, and attended The Leonard N. Stern School of Business, New York University. She lives with her husband and five children in New York City.