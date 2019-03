Raju Prasad

Raju Prasad, Ph.D., is Analyst at William Blair & Company, L.L.C. Dr. Prasad is a biotechnology analyst who is focused on therapeutics and joined William Blair in March 2014. Dr. Prasad previously worked as a research associate with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Gillings School of Global Public Health and as an independent consultant with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Dr. Prasad has a B.A. in cell biology and neuroscience from Rutgers University, an M.S. in exercise physiology from the University of Delaware and a Ph.D. in environmental sciences and engineering from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a focus in genetic toxicology and mutagenesis.