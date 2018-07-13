Mark Pomeranz

Mark Pomeranz is Chief Executive Officer of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. With 30 years of experience in the medical device industry, Mr. Pomeranz brings a strong track record of success in both startups and large multinational organizations. Prior to joining Motus GI Holdings, Inc. in 2014, Mr. Pomeranz was the founding CEO of Svelte Medical Systems. Other previous positions include serving as a Vice President at Cordis, a Johnson & Johnson company, and in senior leadership roles at Cardiac Pathways Corporations and Cardiovascular Imaging Systems, both acquired by Boston Scientific Corporation. Mr. Pomeranz earned an M.Sc. in biomedical engineering from the University of Miami, a B.S. in mechanical engineering from Union College and currently holds 39 patents.