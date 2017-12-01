Mary L. Pierson

Mary L. Pierson is Co-CEO and Portfolio Manager at Fairpointe Capital, LLC. She is part of the Mid-Cap Investment Team, serving as Co-Portfolio Manager for the midcap strategy, including the AMG Managers Fairpointe Mid Cap Fund, the Parvest Equity USA Mid Cap Fund, and institutional separate accounts. Prior to co-founding Fairpointe Capital, Ms. Pierson served for seven years as a member of the Mid-Cap Investment Team at a predecessor firm. She co-managed the Aston — now AMG — Mid Cap Fund, the Parvest Equity USA Mid Cap Fund and separately managed institutional accounts as well as providing research and analysis of existing and potential midcap equity holdings. Ms. Pierson’s prior experience also includes 15 years with Harris Bancorp and Harris Futures Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary. While serving as General Manager at Harris Futures Corporation, she was responsible for managing all aspects of the institution, which operated as a financial futures broker. Ms. Pierson received a degree in economics from DePauw University, an advanced degree in economics from Northwestern University and an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago.