Pick, Julian

Julian Pick joined Polen Capital in 2014 and is Portfolio Manager on the firm’s Global Growth strategy. Prior to joining Polen Capital, Mr. Pick spent the majority of his career as a Research Analyst and Portfolio Manager with Janus Capital in Denver, Colorado, where he co-managed the Janus Institutional International Equity Portfolio and the Janus Advisor International Equity Fund. His prior experience also includes working at Sands Capital Management in Arlington, Virginia as a Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager where he helped launch the Sands Global Growth Strategy. Mr. Pick also served as Managing Director of Global Equities with Deutsche Bank in London. Mr. Pick received his B.S. with distinction in economics from George Mason University and is a CFA charterholder.