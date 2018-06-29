Alan Phillips

Alan Phillips is Publisher and Founder of DRONELIFE.com, and Analyst and Adviser to the Drone Economy Strategy ETF at Exchange Traded Managers Group LLC. Mr. Phillips is a serial entrepreneur, active angel investor and a drone enthusiast. He co-founded DRONELIFE.com to address the emerging commercial market for drones and drone technology. Prior to DRONELIFE.com, Mr. Phillips co-founded Where.com, ThinkingScreen Media, Nurse.com and Homeplete.com. At Ziff-Davis Publishing, Mr. Phillips was EVP of ZDNet, where he helped build and sell the technology publishing powerhouse.