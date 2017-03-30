Jeff Petherick

Jeff Petherick is a Partner and Portfolio Manager at NorthPointe Capital. Mr. Petherick formed NorthPointe Capital in 2000 with three other partners. Earlier, he worked at Masco Corporation, where he was the Manager of pension investments. He also worked at Loomis, Sayles & Company, where he co-founded the Loomis Sayles Small Cap Fund. Mr. Petherick has an undergraduate degree from Albion College and an MBA from the University of Michigan. He has been on the board of trustees and is Chair of the Investment Committee at Albion College, and was on the board of directors of BlackLight Power. Also, he is a Founding Partner of Impact T3, which invests in social entrepreneurs in Detroit and Pontiac, Michigan.