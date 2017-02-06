Peterson, Michael

The Wall Street Transcript
Michael Peterson is President and CEO of PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development. Mr. Peterson is a business strategist with 27 years of experience in investment banking and new business development in the energy industry. Before joining Pacific Energy Development, Mr. Peterson was the Founder, Chairman and CEO of Solargen Energy, Inc. Mr. Peterson took Solargen Energy, Inc. public in 2009 and successfully developed and permitted one of California’s largest solar projects with a 400 MW photovoltaic solar farm, which was sold to a private investment fund in 2011. Mr. Peterson was also the founding board member of Aemetis Energy, a renewable commodity chemical and biofuels company which he helped to grow revenues to $250 million. From 2008 to 2011, Mr. Peterson also served as a board member and Interim CEO for Houston-based Blast Energy Services. Prior to these public market positions, Mr. Peterson spent 20 years in the investment banking industry in various senior management positions, including Vice President at Goldman Sachs and First Vice President at Merrill Lynch. From 2006 to 2010 he also served as the Managing Partner of Pascal Management, a private investment company he founded. Mr. Peterson has a MBA from BYU Marriott School of Management and a B.S. in statistics and computer science from Brigham Young University.

