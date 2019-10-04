Adam Peck

Adam Peck, CFA, is Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Riverwater Partners. Prior to forming Riverwater in 2016, he was a Partner and Portfolio Manager at Heartland Advisors, where he co-managed a multibillion-dollar small-cap value mutual fund. He is on the board of the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Coral Gables Trust Company and the Equity Board of the Applied Security Analysis Program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Mr. Peck earned a B.S. degree in international relations and MBA at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.