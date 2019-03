Joseph E. Payne

Joseph E. Payne is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and has served on Arcturus’ board since March 2013. He brings to that position an exceptional track record of ushering novel therapeutics into the clinic, including targeted RNA medicines that utilize lipid-mediated delivery technologies. Mr. Payne’s background includes over 20 years of successful drug discovery experience at Merck Research Labs, DuPont Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Kalypsys and Nitto as evidenced by over 40 publications and patents, and several investigational new drug — IND — clinical candidates. His academic training includes a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, magna cum laude from Brigham Young University, a Master of Science in synthetic organic chemistry from the University of Calgary and Executive Training Certification from MIT Sloan School of Management.