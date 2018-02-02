The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Jeffrey S. Pavlick

Pavlik, Jeffrey S.

Jeffrey S. Pavlik is CIO at Pavlik Capital Management LLC. Over the last 27 years, Mr. Pavlik has held financial management positions at both large and small business organizations. His broad experience includes equity and interest rate trading, portfolio and risk management, accounting, finance and the development of sophisticated financial systems and strategies which seek to maximize returns and minimize risk. Prior to founding Pavlik Capital Management LLC, Mr. Pavlik held positions as CFO at Elysian Worldwide, Portfolio Manager/Trader at Peak6 Investments, Specialist/Lead Market Maker for Knight Financial, Senior Trader for Refco Securities, Vice President — Interest Rate Trading at Bank of America and Trader at Swiss Bank/O’Connor & Associates. Mr. Pavlik has been featured by The Wall Street Journal and Reuters HedgeWorld and is frequently quoted by multiple worldwide publications. Mr. Pavlik has also given a keynote address on volatility at the Harvard Club in New York, was selected as a member of the MFA Forum Emerging Manager Star Search, presented at Opal Emerging Manager Summits, was selected as a panelist for HedgeWorld Fund Services Conferences, profiled as a member of the HedgeWorld Emerging Manager Showcase and was a panelist at HedgeWorld West. Mr. Pavlik has an MBA with concentrations in finance and entrepreneurship from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a B.A. in economics from Northwestern University.

Related Interviews:

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)
Interview with the Founder, President, CEO and Director: Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB)
Interview with the EVP and CFO: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Protecting Portfolios with a Quality Overlay and Diversification Into Asset Classes
A Comprehensive Approach to Financial Planning
Achieving Attractive Risk-Adjusted Returns Over an Investment Cycle
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Specialized Lenders Benefit from Less Competition in Their Specific Niches
Strong Western Economy Leads to Favorable Operating Environment for Banks
Selective Opportunities in Banks Due to Changes in Rates, Regulations and Taxes
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 